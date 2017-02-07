NJ bill aimed at blocking forced marriages advances

- A bill aimed at blocking forced marriages is advancing in the New Jersey Senate.

A committee on Monday approved the measure which bars issuing marriage or civil union licenses to anyone under the age of 18, regardless of parental or judicial consent. Current law requires parental consent for minors under 18 and the approval of a judge for those under 16.

Democratic Assemblyman Reed Gusciora says there are marriages in New Jersey involving children as young as 13. Gusciora says most are forced marriages and the vast majority involve young girls.

The Assembly has passed the bill.