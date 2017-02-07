People helping Girl Scout who was robbed selling cookies

- The Girl Scout who was robbed of $50 while selling cookies in Center City over the weekend is getting help and has now made more money than even before the crime.

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania released a statement saying people’s generosity has helped recoup the money that was stolen, and the scout has decided to continue selling cookies.

Police say the girl was approached by an unidentified man who stole $50 in cash and then took off at about 5pm Saturday near the 400 block of S. 16th Street.

The girl was not hurt and police continue to investigate.