Police searching for missing woman with autism

- Police are asking for help finding a missing woman, and they’re especially concerned because she has autism.

Philadelphia police say Dacia Clark-Nedd lives at Horizon House, in the 500 block of S. 42nd Street.

Monday at about 5pm, the 20-year-old left the home after an argument with another resident.

According to police, “It is believed that Dacia may have traveled to Center City.”

Dacia is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 250 lbs., with a stocky build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black curly shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing her prescription glasses, blue jeans, black jacket with fur, and a pink or red hat.

Anyone with any information on Dacia Clark-Nedd is asked to call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 215-686-3184, or call 911.