Man arrested in Virginia, 5 months after Philadelphia murder

- A man is under arrest, more than five months after he’s accused of shooting another man to death in Kensington.

On Sept. 4, 2016, at about 1am, Philadelphia police found the victim -- 45-year-old Maului Lewis -- suffering from several gunshot wounds to his chest. It happened at Kensington and E. Allegheny avenues, under the Market-Frankford El. Lewis was pronounced dead, shortly after. The motive was said to be an argument.

This past Monday, suspected killer Karl Howard was brought back from the Norfolk Virginia County Jail and charged with Lewis’ murder and related offenses.

Catching Howard, who was already suspected, was not easy. Authorities say he tried escaping “through a back door, hiding, and then lying to avoid arrest.”

U.S. Marshals and Norfolk police say on Jan. 17, Howard was arrested at a Norfolk house where he was believed to be living.

U.S. Marshals and the Norfolk Fugitive Unit showed up, knocked, and ordered him to the front door.

Instead, he tried to escape through a back door but slammed it shut when he saw officers there. Others in the house were evacuated, but Howard refused to leave.

Then, a Norfolk canine unit found Howard “curled up in a cubby hole immediately above a closet in a rear bedroom. Howard then provided a fake name to investigators.”

His arrest came a week after “U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia contacted the Marshals in Norfolk with information that Howard was hiding out in Hampton Roads.”