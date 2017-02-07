Staten Island toddler found after Amber Alert

- An Amber Alert is over after a Staten Island toddler who police said could be in imminent danger was located.

Police were looking for Kim Woo, 2, years, 11 months, who was with her father. The child had been missing since 8:30 AM.

Police say they got a 9-1-1 call of an assault at the girl's home on Ismay Street. Police say the 35-year-old victim said that she had been hit in the midsection and her 2-year-old daughter was forcefully taken from the home. The suspect was her non-custodial father, Johnny Woo. Police believed that the child was in imminent danger because of Woo's actions.

The NYPD says Kim Woo and Johnny Woo were found on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon. No other information, including the girl's condition, was immediately released.