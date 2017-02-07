Franklin Fountain debuts ImPeach sundae smothered in nuts from the cabinet

Franklin Fountain in Old City has a new ImPeach sundae which consist of peach ice cream smothered in nuts from the cabinet with a side of our orange colored tomato ice cream topped with Cheetos.

According to the General Manager Taylor Haynos, they do a jerk’s choice as a way for the staff to get creative. On Instagram, the shop said the sundae can be served, "May be served with tiny demitasse spoon per request, to make any hands look huge."

It's only for a limited time until the tomato ice cream runs out. The sundae will cost you around $9. According to Haynos, all proceeds from the next jerk's choice flavor will be donated to charity. The general manager says the sundae is meant to be funny and bring awareness to our current situations.