Troopers reunite with baby girl they helped deliver News Troopers reunite with baby girl they helped deliver Several New Jersey State Troopers reunited with a Salem County mom whose baby they helped bring into this world in the parking lot of their barracks.

The last time Deshyammma Dalton arrived at the Port Norris State Police barrack, she was in the process of giving birth to her third child Kaniah.

And it wouldn't have happened without lawmen-turned-baby doctors.

'If it wasn't for them I don't even know if she'd be here right now. So I'm thankful. I'm really thankful," the mother told FOX 29.

It was back on January 19, Deshyammma and the mother of the baby's dad raced to the barracks as a last resort. The baby was coming and they knew they couldn't get to the hospital in time.

So detectives Matthew Hanlin and Andrew Abdill along with Troopers Tyler Dornewass and Bryan Blair ran outside opened the door of the van and went to work.

The umbilical cord was wrapped around the baby's neck and she was discolored.

"Basically, it didn't look good. And I just wanted to make sure that the mom and the baby were okay."

They were thanks to the state police. An ambulance arrived moments after the birth, racing mom and baby to the hospital. Deshyammma says both her first two deliveries were complicated as well. But all is now well now. And today, mom wanted her heroes to meet the child they helped deliver.