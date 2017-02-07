Police: Basketball player attacked at charity game News Police: Basketball player attacked at charity game The father of a man attacked at a charity basketball game spoke to FOX 29.

- The father of a player attacked at a charity basketball game spoke to FOX 29.

"Somebody hit him. Who hit him? Why did you hit him?" The words of a father who went to watch a charity basketball game on a Saturday afternoon at a Christian high school but somehow in just a matter of moments it turned ugly.

"This is a charity basketball, then I come to find out my son was injured. It was more than I could handle at that time. It really was," the father told FOX 29 exclusively

The dad, who's identity we are not revealing, was not only a spectator at the game. It was his son who was viciously attacked while he sat on the bench during the game. He was hit once in the face by a player, then attacked again by a second man, according to police.

His son suffered concussion like symptoms and a fractured orbital bone around his left eye. Police are now looking for a man seen leaving the International Christian High School after the incident. Detectives say he delivered the first punch.

"People come there to see a charity basketball game, a worthwhile, worthy event only to witness something like this unfolding. Very disturbing," Captain Malachi Jones of Northwest Detectives told FOX 29.

The victim's father believes there should have been referees and security present. While the game helped raise money for a local ministry, the video of his son's attack raised lots of concern and lots of emotion.

"My family, my friends, people I love or know. Nobody should subject to this, especially at a Christianh high school, a charity basketball game," the father added.

Police looking for two males late teens to early 20s. No one was available at the school Tuesday night to comment.