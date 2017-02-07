Residents fed up after tires slashed at Germantown apartments

Residents are fed up after tires were slashed at a Germantown apartment complex.

"I parked around 11:30pm and I woke up around 7:30 to go to work and I found that my tires were slashed.”

That was two months ago but since then Merna Aboshusha says it's happened two more times. The most recent was January 27th.

"I called the cops, I made a report and I called the office the same moment. I gave them the report number," she said. Merna lives in Alden Park apartments in Germantown where there's been a rash of tire slashing’s. Police say they’ve received six reports since November. They sent out a safety alert to management to give out to residents.

"I spent over $1400. It was two tires each time," she said. Merna walked us around the parking lot to show us other cars with tires slashed.

The property has a gate around it. Residents swipe a card to get their car onto the parking lot. An arm raises to let them in but there is room for someone to walk or bike onto the property without a pass.

"A lot of people just feel terrible about it," she said. Merna and another resident who didn't want to be on camera say management told them they're not responsible.

"I pay so much money. I pay at least $2500 a month to stay safe and I go to Temple University. I'm staying all the way over here to be safe and then they're telling me they're not responsible. They don't have security. They don't have cameras or nothing," she said.

Management confronted us while we there and told us to get off the property. A woman who didn't wish to identify herself did not want to comment and said they'd have a media person contact us. We’ll have an update when we hear back from them.