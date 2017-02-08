Medical Examiner: Teen hockey player died from head trauma complications

Message from the Wissahickon Skating Club’s president on its website

- A teenage hockey player from Montgomery County has died from a head injury, apparently after playing ice hockey in Chestnut Hill.

Officials say 18-year-old Nick Bond of Springfield complained of a headache and collapsed after playing a game at the Wissahickon Skating Club on Sunday morning.

Surgeons began operating to relieve pressure on his brain, but hospital officials say Bond died Monday afternoon.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office reports Bond died from complications from head trauma, and his death has been ruled an accident.

According to the Wissahickon Skating Club’s president on its website, “On Sunday morning, Nick Bond-a Midget 18 skater who played at the Club since he was old enough to put on skates-collapsed after leaving the ice.”

Kevin Hamel continued, “He was a fiery and skilled competitor who believed that success on and off the ice was built on teamwork and friendship. Year after year Nick was selected by his teammates and coaches as team captain. He lead with confidence and compassion. Though somewhat diminutive, Nick fearlessly challenged every opposing player regardless of size.”