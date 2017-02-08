Trump to sheriffs: He supports them, wants to work together

- President Donald Trump is talking to members of the National Sheriffs' Association about topics including crime, mental health a wall on the Mexican border, and his fight for the travel ban.

The ban is now held up in the courts, prompting a fierce response from the president.

Tuesday, the three judges of the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals held a contentious hearing. The judges hammered away at the administration's motivations for the ban, but also directed pointed questions to an attorney for two states trying to overturn it.

It was unclear which way would rule, though legal experts said the states appeared to have the edge.

Watch @POTUS read from law 8 USC 1182F that says the president “may by proclamation...suspend the entry of all aliens.” pic.twitter.com/M3f4SOzcWm — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2017

In a strikingly personal attack on the judiciary, Trump said the judge should bear the blame if an attack occurs while his ban is paused. He's warned that the court order has allowed people to start "pouring in" to the United States, despite the fact that those who do not currently hold legal visas must go through lengthy vetting procedures before entering the country.

"ISIS said we are going to infiltrate the United States and other countries through the migration," Trump said during a White House meeting with sheriffs Tuesday. "And then we're not allowed to be tough on the people coming in? Explain that one."

If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

He tweeted that if he loses the pending court case over his travel ban, the country "can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled."

The court is weighing the appeal of Trump's executive order on immigration, including a temporary travel ban on those from seven Muslim-majority countries. The appeals court challenged the administration's claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but it also questioned an attorney's argument that it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.

President Trump calls for a zero tolerance policy for violence against law enforcement: "We must protect those who protect us." pic.twitter.com/idowPR9ecA — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2017

Thursday, he’s expected to have lunch with a group of moderate Senate Democrats who could play a key role in his legislative agenda.

The lunch is expected to include Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Jon Tester of Montana.

Trump faces a narrow Republican majority in the Senate and hopes to secure some support among Democrats for his agenda and the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. All four Senate Democrats face re-election in 2018.

The lunch was first reported by USA Today and confirmed by the Senate offices. The White House did not immediately provide details on the lunch, which is also expected to include Republican lawmakers.