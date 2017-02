- A man has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being found shot twice on a Kensington Street.

Police say it happened at about 8:15am.

They found the victim -- who they think is about 35 years old -- in the 2000 block of E. Stella Street.

They say he was shot once in his head and once in his neck.

Investigators are at the scene. They have not recovered a weapon or made any arrests, and there is no word on a motive.