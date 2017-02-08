Man arrested for month-old murder on bedroom floor

Charged: Darryl Curtis

HOLMESBURG (WTXF) - There is now an arrest, more than a month after police found a murdered man lying on the floor of his bedroom, shot in his head.

That happened back on Jan. 3, in the late evening. Police were called to the 8000 block of Erdrick Street and found the body of Darryl Curtis, 37.

Since then, they say homicide investigators developed 27-year-old Andrew Holder as a suspect.

Tuesday, Holder was arrested at his home, and charged with murder and related offenses.

The motive for the murder is still unknown.

