2 men run away after trying to rob teenage girl

- Scary moments for two teenage girls in Center City when one of them was attacked by two men who tried to rob her. Turns out, it was the men who ran away empty-handed.

Police say back on Monday, Jan. 2, at 6:15pm, the 15-year-old girl was walking with another 15-year-old girl on the 1700 block of Walnut Street.

That’s when two men approached her from behind. The first grabbed her by her shoulders, and the second grabbed her purse.

But there was a brief struggle, and police say “the victim was able to hold onto her purse when the suspects fled and were last seen (running west) on Chancellor Street from 17th Street (to 18th Street). The victim suffered minor scrapes to her hand and knees and nothing was taken during this incident.”

The first suspect is described as 18-20 years old, 6 feet tall, with short hair. He was clean-shaven; wearing a hooded sweatshirt that was black, gray, and white; jeans; and blue and orange Nike sneakers.

The second suspect is also described as 18-20 years old and 6 feet tall, but with a medium build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up over his head, and dark jeans.

If you recognize them or know where they are, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.