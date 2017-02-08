Man robbed cell phone store, held employee at gunpoint

- Police are asking for help catching the man who robbed a cell phone store on Lancaster Avenue and held the employee up at gunpoint.

They say it happened two weeks ago, on Jan. 25, in the early afternoon.

A man entered the Boost Mobile store in the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue with his face completely covered.

Then, “Once inside, the suspect pointed a handgun at an employee, 26-year-old woman, demanding money.”

After taking an undisclosed amount of money, he forced that employee to the back of the store. She was not hurt.

Then, police say he ran to the Mt. Olivet Apartments in the 600 block of N. 41st Street.

The suspect is described as 5’8” tall and weighing 150 lbs. He was wearing a blue hooded Polo jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath. Also, he had a black mask, gray Nike sweatpants, and was armed with a handgun.

If you recognize him or know where he is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.