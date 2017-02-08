Arrest after cases of home break-ins, stolen cars

- A string of burglaries that have been happening over the past few weeks – many also involving stolen cars – may be over in Burlington County.

Edgewater Park police say they’ve arrested Cuthbert Anderson Jr. of Lawrenceville for the crimes.

The first incident happened Jan. 20 when someone entered a home on Beverly Road in Burlington Township late at night. Among the items taken were car keys and a silver Chevy Impala, which was recovered in Philadelphia on Feb. 6.

Late on Jan. 26, someone broke into a home on Perkins Lane in Edgewater Park and stole electronics, a purse, and car keys – plus the Chrysler 300 from the driveway. The car was recovered on Feb. 2 in Middletown, Pa.

This past Sunday, Feb. 5, the same home on Beverly Road was broken into again and a Chevy Equinox was stolen from the driveway. That vehicle is still missing.

Burlington Township police, Edgewater Park police, and the New Jersey State Police conducted a joint investigation which led to Anderson’s arrest.

The 22-year-old is charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft.

Anyone with information on the Chevy Equinox is asked to contact the Edgewater Park Township Police Department or the Burlington Township Police Department.