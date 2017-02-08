Woman arrested for allegedly raping 4-year-old boy

(INSIDE EDITION)- A Cincinnati woman has been charged with raping a 4-year-old boy last month, according to police.

India Kirksey, 20, allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the child live on the social media site Periscope, according to reports.

An unidentified person watching the live video called authorities, reports said.

Police said in a report that Kirksey confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Kirksey is charged with forcible rape, according to court documents.

She is being held in the Hamilton County Jail. Her bond was set at $350,000 Monday morning.