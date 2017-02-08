Philly Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools closed Thursday

- Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the City of Philadelphia will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, February 9, 2017 due to the projected inclement weather.

WEATHER ALERTS: Watches, warnings, advisories by county

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Thursday morning until 4 p.m. for most of our area. FOX 29's Sue Serio reported the upgrade on the air as it happened at 4 a.m. The warning will begin at various times, depending on where you are, but the start time is 4 a.m. in Philadelphia.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the rest of our area in Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey and Kent County in Delaware, until 4 p.m. as well.

SIGN UP: Get school closings by text alert