Family gets van after teen writes letter to local business News Family gets van after teen writes letter to local business A 16-year-old from West Philadelphia saw her mother struggling every day to take care of her and her severely disabled sister.

- A 16-year-old from West Philadelphia saw her mother struggling every day to take care of her and her severely disabled sister. It was hard to find light in days filled with doctor’s visits and trying to make ends meet but our Bill Anderson was there as the teen’s request for something to make her mother’s life a little easier was answered….For Goodness Sake!

Most nights during the for this segment we speak to people who are doing their best to overcome some really challenging situations,and today isn’t any different but there is a surprise. A young woman who said that she really needed help has no idea that she’s about to get the help that she says her family desperately needs. And we’re going to be there to surprise her.

16-year-old Maiya James watched her mother struggle daily. Along with being a special needs patient advocate, her mother also takes care of Maiya and her sister Mariah who is blind, has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, recently had her spine fused and requires 24 hour nursing care. When the old van that her mom uses to transport the family broke down, Maiya just started googling looking for help.

Maiya found a local car dealer Dani’s Auto that had previously done community outreach and decided to write an email hoping they may help.

The Dani’s Team responded to Maiya’s email. Rewind to our arrival at the West Philadelphia home, Maiya knew the Dani’s Auto team was coming but only to look at her mother’s van to see about repairs and her mom Miss Katherine knew even less. After explaining that we were there to see about repairs, it was time to surprise Miss Katherine

The van was absolutely free and removable seats make it possible now to comfortably transport Mariah to her appointments and other events that she previously had to be excluded from

The gifts also included a free 4-year warranty and $500 gift card but if possible that’s all secondary. The real story is a daughter asking for help because she appreciates the sacrifices her mother makes and a business sensing sincerity and deciding Maiya, Mariah, Miss Katherine and the rest of the family could use a break…for goodness sake.