All School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative offices closed Thursday

- Due to the forecasted inclement weather, all School District of Philadelphia schools will be closed Thursday, February 9, 2017.

All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Thursday are canceled as well. All District early childhood centers will also be closed). In addition, administrative offices will be closed.

The general public and media are urged to monitor the District Web site at www.philasd.org for further details. Updated information will also be posted on the District's Information Hotline at 215-400-INFO (4636).