Police investigate random attack in in North Philadelphia

Police say they are investigating a random attack in North Philadelphia.

Lawrence Sullivan and his horse Lamont were out for a ride on Lehigh Avenue near 24th Street Wednesday night close to the spot where police say a 55-year-old man was knocked unconscious Sunday afternoon by three people

"I walk down this neighborhood every day. I mean I had a stroke, so I hope nobody do that to me," Sullivan told FOX 29.

According to detectives, the victim was crossing 24th Street at Lehigh around 1:50 p.m. Sunday afternoon when three people came up from behind him and one delivered a knockout punch. Police say it was a random attack.

"For no reason whatsoever, one of the males, punches the man in the back of the head. 55-year-old male in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. Knocking him unconscious," Lt. John Stanford said.

61-year-old Mustafa Plummer walks down Lehigh Avenue almost every day. He usually grabs a bite at a local pizza shop and boards the bus home. He says an unprovoked attack like this is simply outrageous.

"Unprovoked and senseless," Lt. Stanford added.

Just last month, another pack of teenagers randomly targeted a 25-year-old man with a cell phone on South Broad Street. Police say they sucker punched him, kick him and stomped him while he was down on the ground.

The victim was treated at Temple Hospital for head injuries and released. A witness actually took pictures of the teenagers in the Lehigh Avenue attack and provided them to police.