Wife pleading for answers after husband shot to death News Wife pleading for answers after husband shot to death A Kensington woman is pleading for answers after her husband was shot to death.

"It has his date of birth and when he passed away," said Amairani Gutierrez about a picture of herself with her husband around her neck that she wears faithfully. It's all she has left of him.

"I'm still in shock and I'm angry," she said.

Someone shot her husband to death two weeks ago. 23-year old Raheem Reinoso was walking with a friend near Clearfield and Rorer Street in Kensington when it happened. It was around one o’clock in the afternoon.

"It's been hard because he wasn't a bad person. He wasn't that type of person to get into problems. It's shocking for all of us," said Amairani. She has two precious children to care for on her own now that Raheem is gone. 3-year old Raheem junior and 2-year old Nyla.

"He was taken from his family and his kids. He was just a family person. He worried about his kids and family and providing for his kids," she said.

The family says police told them they don't have anything to go on. No surveillance video from a school and barber shop nearby and no witnesses have come forward.

Amairani hopes speaking out will move people to say something.

"I want to get his story out there. I want to find justice because so far his killer is still out there," she said.