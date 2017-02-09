Speeds reduced, other info if you have to go out News PennDOT reduces speed limits on several area roadways Thursday morning, PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit on several roadways in the region. It says the change reflects “the severity of the winter storm.”

- There’s a Snow Emergency in the city of Philadelphia. That means all parked cars must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing. Park as far from the corner of the street as possible; vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snow plows trying to turn corners.

Click here for a PDF map of Snow Emergency routes. Cars left on Snow Emergency routes will be moved to other parking spots to assist in snow plowing operations. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW to find it. Do NOT call 911.

Click here for more Snow Emergency information from the city. Other tips:

Travel with caution. Give yourself extra time. Workers are encouraged to make use of flex time if available. Be particularly careful during the morning rush hour, when snowfall rates could reach 2 inches per hour, and heavy winds are also expected.

Look for PennDOT details below.

Thursday sanitation and recycling collections are suspended. If it’s normally collected on Thursday, hold your trash until next week. Crews are expected to resume collections on Friday but there may be delays. There will be no Friday collections in driveways; place materials at curbside to be picked up.

Salting/Plowing: The Philadelphia Streets Department – working in coordination with Parks and Recreation, L&I, Water, and CLIP – started salting at midnight. There are more than 50,000 tons of salt available. Crews will begin plowing as the snow accumulates, and will treat and plow side streets and neighborhood streets as conditions permit. The Department will have 350 trucks running the streets at the peak of the operation.

The Office of Emergency Management will activate the Emergency Operations Center Thursday morning to share real-time public safety information and monitor the storm’s progress with city agencies and partner organizations.

City government offices will be open during normal business hours Thursday. Supervisors are urged to offer flexibility if employees are late.

More from the city of Philadelphia below:

SEPTA reports Market/Frankford Line service has resumed normal operations. There will be no more shuttle buses. Thursday, there will be no A/B express service due to weather conditions. Click here for general winter weather service information for your mode of transportation. Click here for for system status.

PATCO will have a special schedule in effect Thursday due to snow, affecting both directions from 5am to 2pm. Click here for the PDF.

NJ Transit: Click here for details. The State of New Jersey has authorized the closing of state offices on Thursday‎ for all non-essential employees. Essential employees should report to work on their regular schedule.

Philadelphia International Airport: Check your flight status before leaving for the airport. There are delays and cancelations, here and in other cities, and a domino effect all over. According to PHL’s website http://www.phl.org/, “Expect impacts to flight operations. If you are scheduled to fly on February 9 please check with your carrier on flight status. Some airlines have waived fees for changing itineraries if you are flying to or from select cities including PHL. Contact your carrier for details.” You can also get updates at 1-800-PHL-GATE (745-4283).

Other airports: Click here for Lehigh Valley International Airport and click here for Atlantic City International Airport.

PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit on several roadways in the region. It says the Thursday morning change reflects “the severity of the winter storm.”

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. If you must head out, speeds have been reduced to 45mph on these highways:

--Interstates 76, 95, 476, 676;

--U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422; and

--State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309.

That includes parts of the Pennsylvania Turnpike but they reiterate 45mph on the mainline from the Somerset (Exit 110) to Bensalem (Exit 351), and the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476).

These classes of vehicles are not permitted on any of the Pennsylvania Turnpike:

--commercial trucks towing multiple trailers (twins/doubles); and

--commercial trucks towing any empty trailers.

PennDOT says although crews have been treating roadways, the goal is to keep roads passable but not completely free of ice and snow, so be extra careful.

PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Click here and stay with FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia for road conditions.

Also, remember to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Don’t ever try to pass a truck while it’s plowing or spreading winter materials.

Have an emergency kit in your car. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. Also take into account special needs like baby food, pet supplies and medications, and pack accordingly.

DelDOT is cautioning drivers to give themselves extra travel time. Pre-treating roads with salt would not have been effective since this weather event started as rain, so some roads could be slick with snow or ice.

DelDOT crews are pre-staged and ready to begin applying salt the moment the rain transitions to snow. They don't always travel at consistent speeds. They may need to slow down or speed up to remove snow and ice that has been packed down by traffic. Give snowplows a great deal of space -- at least five car lengths -- for safety reasons and stay behind, never passing.

Also keep in mind: Plan ahead with information from weather reports.

Bridges and overpasses typically freeze sooner than approach roads. Slow down before traveling over an elevated roadway and keep steady momentum without braking will help you keep control of your vehicle.

Be careful when approaching intersections; other drivers may have difficulty stopping or turning on snow-packed or icy intersections.

In Philadelphia:

The Philly 311 Call Center will remain open during normal business hours, 8am- 8pm, to take calls for non-emergencies. No requests for salting and plowing. Once the storm has moved on, the city will announce when such requests will be taken.

The Philadelphia Water Department’s customer contact center at 215-685-6300 will be open. People are encouraged to shovel snow from the fronts of fire hydrants and storm drains on their block, to help snow melt and drain into the city sewer system.

Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services has declared the fourth Code Blue of the season through noon Saturday to prevent weather-related deaths. That means the city’s homeless outreach teams increase staffing and foot patrols throughout the city, and transports homeless people directly to shelter 24 hours a day. Also, during a Code Blue, Philadelphia police are authorized to transport homeless people to a shelter. If you see a person living on the street, call Homeless Outreach at 215-232-1984 with the address, location, and description of the person.

Philadelphia Prisons: All inmate visits are canceled Thursday.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority will not enforce meter and time limit violations, will enforce all snow emergency and safety violations. Vehicles illegally parked on snow emergency routes will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The Parking Authority will offer discounted parking in Center City garages during the Snow Emergency to help lessen the number of cars parked on the street. Until the end of the Snow Emergency, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will offer a special 24-hour flat rate of $5 at these parking facilities if you bring your ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage:

--AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)

--AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)

--Autopark at the Gallery Mall (10th & Filbert Streets)

--Autopark at 8th & Filbert Streets Garage (801 Filbert Street)

--AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

--Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street – Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th & Cherry St.)

--Gateway Garage (enter from Spring Street between 15th & 16th Streets)

If a tree falls and blocks a road, or falls on a house, car or other property -- call 911. Arborists from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation are on-call and will remove the hazard and any part of the tree that is an immediate risk to public safety. If a tree falls on electrical wires, call PECO’s emergency line: 1-800-841-4141.

Pet Safety: Call the ACCT Philly hotline at 267-385-3800 if you see a dog or other pet outside during extreme cold. It is against City ordinance to leave dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter, and owners can be fined up to $500.