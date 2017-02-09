SEPTA making weather-related changes [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption In Manayunk, SEPTA's 65 is one of the buses affected by a schedule change News SEPTA making weather-related changes, especially for buses and Regional Rail SEPTA has had to make some changes to its schedule in this winter blast. Buses and Regional Rail are most affected.

First, the bus situation, and there are several changes:

--Route 27: Bus service will operate to Cathedral Rd only No service to Barren Hill or Plymouth Meeting Mall due to weather issues.

--Route L: Buses will operate between Olney to Bethlehem Pike only. No service to Plymouth Meeting Mall or Erdenheim.

--Route 65: Buses will operate between Upper Darby and the Wissahickon Transportation Center only, due to weather related issues.

--Routes 22, 55: Buses will operate only to Willow Grove Mall due to weather related issues.

--Route 57: Buses will operate to Rising Sun and Olney Ave only.

--Route 58: Northbound trips will operate to Tomlinson Rd only.

--Route 117: Regular routing has resumed.

--Routes 45, 9: Regular routing has resumed. Detours have been lifted.

--Route 35: Service has resumed. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored.

--Route 48: Southbound detours are in effect.

Click here for the System Status page with the up-to-the-minute situation and any weather-related detours.

Market-Frankford Line: SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line is operating on a regular weekday schedule without any bus substitution needed. All trains will make all stops due to weather conditions.

Click here for information on other modes of travel on this Thursday.