SEPTA making weather-related changes

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - SEPTA had to make some changes to its schedule in this winter blast.
First, the bus situation, and there are several changes:
--Route 27: Bus service will operate to Cathedral Rd only No service to Barren Hill or Plymouth Meeting Mall due to weather issues.
--Route L: Buses will operate between Olney to Bethlehem Pike only. No service to Plymouth Meeting Mall or Erdenheim.
--Route 65: Buses will operate between Upper Darby and the Wissahickon Transportation Center only, due to weather related issues.
--Routes 22, 55: Buses will operate only to Willow Grove Mall due to weather related issues.
--Route 57: Buses will operate to Rising Sun and Olney Ave only.
--Route 58: Northbound trips will operate to Tomlinson Rd only.
--Route 117: Regular routing has resumed.
--Routes 45, 9: Regular routing has resumed. Detours have been lifted.
--Route 35: Service has resumed. Expect residual delays while full operations are restored.
--Route 48: Southbound detours are in effect.
Market-Frankford Line: SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line is operating on a regular weekday schedule without any bus substitution needed. All trains will make all stops due to weather conditions.
