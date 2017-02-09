Convenience store robbed at gunpoint before midnight

- A Delaware convenience store was robbed at gunpoint shortly before midnight and police are looking for the gunman.

Delaware State Police said it happened at the Oasis Travel Plaza, 30759 Sussex Highway (Route 13), at about 11:44pm Wednesday night.

A man armed with an unknown type of handgun “approached the store employee and demanded cash. The victim complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then exited the store and fled in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured.”

The suspect is only described as 5’8” to 5’10” tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. K. McCabe at 302-752-3798 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 (847-3333), or click here to submit your tip online.