Man wanted for using fake debit card with victim's real info

- Imagine somebody using a debit card with your bank information on it, but it’s not actually your card.

Pennsylvania State Police say that’s what happened recently at a Center City convenience store.

They’re looking for the man in the pictures who they say used “a fraudulent debit card which contained the victim’s debit card numbers.”

He used it to buy several items at the Wawa in the 1700 block of Arch Street on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10:13pm.

Police say the victim is a man from Womelsdorf, Berks County, and they want to know how someone got his information and used it to made a debit card, 70-something miles and an hour-and-a-half away from his home.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, you’re asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Reading at 610-378-4011, or anonymous tips can be made to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.