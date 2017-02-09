Surveillance leads to 1 of 4 suspected high-end burglars arrested

- Two men and two women are suspected of breaking into a Germantown apartment building and stealing thousands of dollars in high-end goods.

Police say the group got into the Wayne Court Apartments in the 5400 block of Wayne Avenue on Jan. 26 at 10:30pm.

Then, they forced the victim’s door open and “ransacked the apartment, taking three pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes, one Louis Vuitton handbag, and one Gucci handbag, all valued at $7,000.”

After that, they got away.

A few days later, on Jan. 30, detective identified one of the thieves from stills taken from the video as Annette Rodriguez. They got a warrant and Rodriguez, 24, turned herself in on Monday.

She’s now charged with burglary and related offenses.