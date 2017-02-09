VIDEO: Pennsylvania mom has fun way to deal with snow News VIDEO: Pennsylvania mom has fun way to deal with snow A Pennsylvania woman has some fun in the snow with her children by dressing in a dinosaur costume while shoveling snow.

Jill Cantor-Burns, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, says that she has always loved watching videos online of people wearing inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costumes and bought hers around Halloween.

She posted videos of herself on Facebook on Halloween, at a nephew's first birthday party and putting presents under the Christmas tree and Facebook friends have been asking her for more, so she decided to do one with her shoveling.

She says she thought it would be fun to see the reaction of neighbors.