WATCH: Tiny baby antelope steals hearts News WATCH: Tiny baby antelope steals hearts A tiny baby antelope is stealing hearts across the globe.

Little Thanos is being raised by hand by zookeepers at the Chester Zoo in the UK after his mother died and he was orphaned.

Kirk's dik-dik antelopes are one of the smallest specIes of antelope in the world. Thanos is so small, he is too light to register a weight on the zoo's scales.

Thanos gets bottle fed about five times a day. "He will be given a helping hand until he's old enough to eat by himself," the zoo posted on its Facebook page. "He will then be slowly introduced to the rest of the dik-dik group."

The species takes its name from Sir John Kirk, a 19th century naturalist, as well as the sound it makes when fleeing from danger.

"He may be tiny but he is certainly making a big impression on everyone at the zoo!" the zoo said.