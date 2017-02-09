Philadelphia police and FBI search for bank robbery suspect

- The Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a suspect in connection with a robbery at a M&T Bank branch located at 7121 Frankford Avenue.

Police say shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday the suspect entered the bank and handed a demand note to a teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the man fled on foot; he was last seen heading south on Frankford Avenue, toward Princeton Street, according to authorities.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 5'11" tall, thin build, with a goatee. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt over a red t-shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers, gray skull cap, black sunglasses, and black gloves.

This suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department. There is a reward for information leading to this subject’s capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.