- A tanker overturned in Warrington, Bucks County Thursday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. Thursday on Route 611 and Freedoms Way. SkyFOX flew over the scene which showed the tanker blocking the roadway.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Several people were evacuated to Tamanend Middle School.

Crews are still on this scene. Easton Rd (Rt 611) is closed between Freedoms Way and the firehouse.

