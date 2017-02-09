Police: Store owner shoots would-be robber

- Police say a store owner shot a would-be robber at the 65 & Lebanon Deli in Overbrook.

According to police, the store owner and family were inside when a man in his 20s walked in and announced he had a gun. Investigators say the store owner fired four shots, striking the man in his groin and stomach.

The suspect fled on foot and was found a block away by police. He was transported to Lankenau and is listed in critical condition.

Police say the store owner has license to carry.

