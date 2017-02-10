Viewing to be held for fallen corrections officer on Friday

- A viewing will be held tonight for Sgt. Steven Floyd, the corrections officer who died in the Delaware prison uprising last week in Smyrna.

Floyd and three other corrections staff were taken hostage during the standoff. Floyd was found dead once Delaware State Police were able to enter the building. The three other corrections officers were safely rescued.

RELATED: 1 hostage dead, 3 released in Del. Prison standoff

The head of the corrections officer's union says Sgt. Floyd warned other staff members that the incident that led to the hostage situation was a trap, allowing them to get out of the building safely. The union head added that his efforts 'saved lives,' and that he believes that inmates had practiced taking over a prison before they took three guards and a counselor hostage.

Floyd was a 16-year-veteran of the Department of Corrections. He had served all 16-years at the Vaughn Correction Center and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant within two years of beginning his service.

Just last year, Floyd had received the Warden's Award for Outstanding Performance.

His viewing will be held Friday evening at Delaware State University Memorial Hall.

It will be followed by a second viewing Saturday morning and his funeral at noon.

