Young boy sends adorable message for CHD awareness week

A little boy is reminding everyone how important it is to get your heart checked.

It's Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week so young Cassius recorded a video with a very important message: "Everybody needs to get their heart checked."

His little brother, Caleb, was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects.

"I'm Cassius, and I'm here to tell you about my brother's broken heart," he said in the video. "We went to the doctors so they can see my mom's belly. We found out then he had a broken heart."

Due to the rare heart condition, little Caleb's blood didn't have enough oxygen. He had open-heart surgery at 7 days old and now needs a second surgery to fix a pulmonary valve that is leaking.

"He will have the rare condition for the rest of his life," said Cassius. "But it is very important that I let you know that everybody needs to get their heart checked, and everybody needs to eat healthy, and don't smoke cigarettes."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Caleb's medical bills. Click here if you would like to donate.



