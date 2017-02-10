3 arrested in Delaware County drug bust

- Authorities in Delaware County have arrested three people in connection to a month-long narcotics investigation.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Fairfield Drive in Wallingford, Friday.

Once inside the home, police say they found large quantities of heroin, crack-cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 52-year-old Richard Rand, 34-year-old Shannon DiFilippo and 31-year-old Emily Country.

All three were taken into custody for narcotics violations.