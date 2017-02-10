Local teen with Down syndrome scores at basketball game News Local teen with Down syndrome scores at basketball game Tuesday was senior night at Pennsbury High School, but for one student it was much more.

A local video went viral after Nick, a senior at the school with Down syndrome, got the chance to participate in PHS's senior night basketball game.

In the video, Nick can be seen making the shot while the crowd erupted into cheers at Pennsbury High School.

Olivia White grabbed her phone and captured video of the special moment. She was there supporting her cousin.

"I saw Nick being walked out by his family," said White. "I knew that this was going to be a moment that he will remember for the rest of his life."

According to White, the game would be his last as a senior on the Pennsbury court.