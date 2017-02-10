Bucks County SPCA offers reward in geese killing case

- The Bucks County SPCA is offering a $500 reward in hopes of finding the person responsible for killing and injuring five geese on Thursday.

They say four Chinese Geese were killed and one injured on Thursday morning. The geese were in a pond near Aquetong Road and Woods End Drive.

According to the Bucks County SPCA, the geese were shot with a gun. A local resident called them after they heard shots and found the birds dead in the pond.

The suspect or suspects allegedly left in a big SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Humane Officer Nikki Thompson at 215-794-7425.