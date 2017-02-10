Police investigate officer involved shooting in Bridgeton

Posted:Feb 10 2017 09:27PM EST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 09:27PM EST

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WTXF) - Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one man dead. 

It happened around 4 p.m. near South and N. Fremont Avenues. 

Police say a foot pursuit ended when one officer shot his gun in the direction of the man fleeing. Police confirmed the man died as a result of the shooting. 

A gun was recovered at the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation with the Attorney General and NJ State police .

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Detective Ronald Henry at 609-381-2047.

 

 

App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories