Police investigate officer involved shooting in Bridgeton

- Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one man dead.

It happened around 4 p.m. near South and N. Fremont Avenues.

Police say a foot pursuit ended when one officer shot his gun in the direction of the man fleeing. Police confirmed the man died as a result of the shooting.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Attorney General and NJ State police .

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Detective Ronald Henry at 609-381-2047.