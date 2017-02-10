Hundreds gather for viewing of fallen Corrections Officer in Del. prison standoff News Hundreds gather for viewing of fallen Corrections Officer in Del. prison standoff Law enforcement gathered from agencies across the region and several states to pay tribute to Lt Stephen Floyd, Delaware's first Corrections Officer killed in the line of duty.

"He saved a lot of people and I think that needs to be recognized," said Liam Stanko, who attended the viewing.

Hundreds came together at Delaware State University for the public viewing for Lt Stephen Floyd.

The 47-year-old Corrections Officer was killed during a prison uprising at the James T. Vaughn correctional facility in Smyrna, Delaware last week.

Floyd was killed when prisoners took him and three other staff members hostage during a nearly 20 hour standoff.

Investigators say he died from trauma but have not elaborated on the cause of death.

Colleagues say Floyd warned others even as he was attacked, and saved his fellow officers. It's something fellow Masonic Lodge member Tony Stewart says would have been second nature to the 16 year corrections veteran.

"All around nice guy," said Stewart. "Would do anything for you if you asked him and he's a good person to be with."

Floyd leaves behind a wife and three adult children. Sheriff George Stanko and his son Liam came from Maryland to show they're gratitude for a life lived and given in service.

"I worked for 28 years for the city of Newark Delaware so I did know a lot of these individuals who work here so I did work with them individually and they're an excellent group," said Sheriff Stanko.

Investigations into Lt. Floyd's death are ongoing. A second viewing followed by the funeral is scheduled for Saturday morning.