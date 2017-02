NJ State Trooper cleared in shooting after 911 hangup News NJ State Trooper cleared in shooting after 911 hangup A NJ State Trooper has been cleared in a shooting that critically wounded a 76-year-old Cumberland County man last July.

Gerald Sykes was shot inside his Upper Deerfield home after a disconnected 9-1-1 call was mistakenly traced to his address.

It led to a gun battle with state police.

The Attorney General says the trooper was justified because he felt he was in immediate danger.