Sargento recalls cheese due to possible Listeria contamination

- Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.



Due to the recall GIANT Food Stores has removed the products in question from sale.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, notified Sargento that it supplied the company with a Longhorn Colby cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes. No illnesses have been reported.



The following products are included in this recall:

Sargento Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040041 with code dates H14JUN17 and H12JUL17

Sargento Shredded Taco Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040002 with code dates H14JUN17 and F28JUN17

Sargento Finely Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076 with a code date of F05JUL17



The products were packaged at the Sargento plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and were distributed nationwide.

Customers who have purchased these products should discard any unused portions. If customers purchased the product at a Giant Food Store they should bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN'S for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Sargento at 1-800-243-3737. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN'S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information.

Sargento also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese. No other Sargento products are affected.

