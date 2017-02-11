Dover man charged in drug investigation

- A Dover man has been arrested after a four month long drug investigation.



Police served search warrants at two homes on Stevenson Drive and East Water Street, Friday morning.

During their search on Stevenson Drive, detectives found packaging material for heroin distribution and over $1,200 in suspected drug money.

At the second home, detectives found 22.9 grams of heroin, drug packaging materials, a loaded .25 caliber handgun, a .38 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Troop 3, Kent County back in October 2016 and a 9mm handgun reported stolen to the Greer Police Department in South Carolina.

Twenty-nine-year-old Benjamin M. Greene was arrested and charged with several drug charges. Detectives say he was also charged in a hit-and-run where police say he was transporting heroin from Philadelphia to Dover.

Greene remains behind bars.