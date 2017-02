- On Saturday afternoon, Cumberland County officials identified the man killed in an officer involved shooting Friday.

Police say Darryl L. Fuqua, 23, or Bridgeton, NJ, has been identified after preliminary investigations.

According to police, what started as a foot pursuit ended when one officer shot his gun in the direction of the man fleeing. Police confirmed Fuqua died as a result of the shooting.

Officials did not yet provide a photo of the deceased.

READ MORE.