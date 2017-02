Man in critical condition after being shot in Germantown News Man in critical condition after being shot in Germantown Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Officers arrived to the 5700 block of N. 19th St. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, they found a 40-year-old man, suffering from seven gunshots.

Police took the man to the hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.