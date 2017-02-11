Funeral held for corrections officer killed in Del. prison standoff

DOVER, Del. (WTXF) - Mourners paid their last respects to a Delaware Corrections Officer killed in a prison uprising last week. 

A funeral service for Lieutenant Steven Floyd was held at Delaware State University on Saturday. 
 
The military funeral service was held inside the school's gym for the 47-year-old officer killed during a hostage standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. 
 
Floyd was an army veteran, and his daughters attended Delaware State University. 
 
Delaware's U.S. Senator Chris Coons was also in attendance. He took to Twitter to share his condolence. 
 
