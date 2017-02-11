Anonymous woman pays for children's school lunches

(INSIDE EDITION)--An anonymous woman is being hailed a hero for going above and beyond to make sure children at a Wyoming school never go hungry, paying for several hundred dollars' worth of food to cover every student in need’s lunch.

The Good Samaritan walked in to Crest Hill Elementary School’s front office and asked if there were any students with negative lunch balances, which can occur when families are unable to afford the about $3-a-day expense.

The cafeteria tab can add up quickly, leaving many students hungry or owing a hefty sum they cannot pay. But that stress was temporarily relieved when the unnamed woman offered to take care of the bill, authorities said.

"She asked if there were students with negative lunch balances. I said yes. We printed out a list. She offered to pay their amounts" said Lauren Mitchell, an employee at the school. "When she left the office, we kind of all just looked at each other in excitement and awe.”

It’s unclear if the woman has or ever had any ties to the elementary school, where students and staff were buzzing over the kind gesture.