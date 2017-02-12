Sears, Kmart Are Latest Retailers Reportedly to Drop Trump Merchandise

- The list of retailers severing ties with merchandise relating to the Trump family continues to grow, according to a Business Insider report.

The report says there are no longer any traces of the Trump Home line on the websites of Sears and Kmart.

Searches for Trump Home items yielded no results, except from third-party sellers, according to the report.

Sears released the following statement to Business Insider:

"As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items. Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party Marketplace vendors."



READ MORE AT: http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/02/11/sears-kmart-drop-donald-trump-merchandise-online-trump-home-line