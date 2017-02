Police investigating double-shooting in North Philly News Police investigating double-shooting in North Philly It happened near 24th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

- Two men are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened near 24th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the victims are in their 30's. They were taken to Temple University Hospital.

One of victims was shot in the face and is in critical condition. The other was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

Police do not yet have any suspects in this case.