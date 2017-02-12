Police searching for missing woman in West Philly

- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Charlene Gardner was last seen near the 6000 block of Ludlow Street after she was dropped off by her caretaker to see a friend, Saturday night.

She is described as a black female, 5'3' tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy sweatpants, gray Nike sneakers and a white jacket. She lives in South Philadelphia.

Police say the 23-year-old suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorder.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact detectives at 215-686-3013.