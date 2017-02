2 shot in Queen Village News 2 shot in Queen Village Two young people are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood.

Officials say a group of teenagers were hanging out in a parking lot on 4th Street when someone started shooting, just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

One person was hit in the leg and another suffered a graze wound.

The teens were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Jefferson Hospital.

The injuries don't appear to be serious.

Investigators are searching for the shooter.